Burney Co. Has $7.16 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.29% of Terex worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:TEX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

