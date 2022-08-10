Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,798 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.9 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.