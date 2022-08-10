Burney Co. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,663. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $378.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

