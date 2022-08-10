Burney Co. Purchases 762 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %
American Tower stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.76. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.