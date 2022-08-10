Burney Co. Purchases 762 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

American Tower stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.76. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.