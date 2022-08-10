Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

