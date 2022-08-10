BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading Up 3.1%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

BW LPG Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.2712 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

