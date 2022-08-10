Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $22.87 million and $1.17 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00257632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,764,119,400 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

