Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.20 EPS.

Cabot Trading Up 2.1 %

CBT stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

