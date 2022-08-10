Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 311,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,379. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

