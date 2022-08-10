CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.65-18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.475-6.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.00.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.03. 321,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.99 and a 200-day moving average of $279.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CACI International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

