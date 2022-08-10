Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,343. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

