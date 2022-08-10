CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.95. CAE shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CAE Stock Down 15.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2,501.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 282,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 271,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,614,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

