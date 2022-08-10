Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Down 1.4 %

Caesarstone stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Caesarstone Increases Dividend

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.