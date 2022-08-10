Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Insider Activity at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

