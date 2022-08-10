California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 253.8% in July

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on California BanCorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

California BanCorp Stock Down 0.8 %

CALB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.18%. Analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.