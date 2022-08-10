Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.93 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $14.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.72. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after buying an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $64,630,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

