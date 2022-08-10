Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) CAO Ryan Willman Buys 1,000 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) CAO Ryan Willman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $15,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 215,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,152. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

