Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 28,713 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 237.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $18,154,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 79,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

