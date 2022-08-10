Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 28,964 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.16% of International Money Express worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Money Express

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,072,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Money Express Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,576. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $968.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.