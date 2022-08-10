Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

HCA stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.