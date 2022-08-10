Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 5,359 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. 56,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.