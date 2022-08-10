Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 411.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Chemed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.27. 236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.09. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.