Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 446.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 8,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

