Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 392.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Matson makes up 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Matson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Matson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,985 shares of company stock worth $2,688,341. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson Stock Up 2.9 %

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of MATX traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.69%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

