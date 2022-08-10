Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. 10,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.