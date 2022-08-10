Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 9,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

