Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

