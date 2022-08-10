Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 18,827 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

