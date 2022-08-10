Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $83.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CM opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

