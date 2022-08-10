Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $654,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.39. 43,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,585. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

