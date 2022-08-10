CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 348.0% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
CVVUF stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 91,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.67.
About CanAlaska Uranium
