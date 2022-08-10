CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 348.0% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CVVUF stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 91,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.