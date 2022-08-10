Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,238. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

