Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,033. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

