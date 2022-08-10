Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 952,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $8.40 on Wednesday, hitting $226.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,744. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

