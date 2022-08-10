Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $169.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,600. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

