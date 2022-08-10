Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.75. 250,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.