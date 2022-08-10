Canandaigua National Corp Sells 173 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,244,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,337. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

