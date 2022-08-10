Canandaigua National Corp Sells 342 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. 115,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

