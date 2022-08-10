Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CANO. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE CANO traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 211,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

