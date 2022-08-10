Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

