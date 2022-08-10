Capital One Financial Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $6.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.85. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $33.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $218.95. 15,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,472. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5,364.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

