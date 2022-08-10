Cappasity Reaches Market Cap of $516,349.82 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $516,349.82 and $183,598.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

