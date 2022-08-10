Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capri by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

