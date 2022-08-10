CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MTBCO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
CareCloud Stock Down 0.7 %
CareCloud stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.45.
CareCloud Company Profile
