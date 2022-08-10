CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $677.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CareMax by 441.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 1,732,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in CareMax by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 127,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

