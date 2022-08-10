CargoX (CXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.14 Million

CargoX (CXO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and $172,024.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00037750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064637 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

