Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

CARR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. 46,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

