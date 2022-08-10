Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Achieves $207.03 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $207.03 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,065,707,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,698,682,764 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

