Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Achieves $207.03 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $207.03 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039938 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014716 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,065,707,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,698,682,764 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
