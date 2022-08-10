Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.90. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 399,561 shares traded.

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Catalyst Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

