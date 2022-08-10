Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.98. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 7,026 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.
Cazoo Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
