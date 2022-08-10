Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.98. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 7,026 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Cazoo Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

